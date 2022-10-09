Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,593,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.97 and a fifty-two week high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.69.

