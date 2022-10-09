Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,902 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 2.4% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank OZK lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank OZK now owns 7,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 4,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $36.96. 20,593,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,151,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.69. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.97 and a twelve month high of $53.04.

