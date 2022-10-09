Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Klingman & Associates LLC

Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,794 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 42,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 6,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. The stock had a trading volume of 14,150,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,584,529. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.96.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

