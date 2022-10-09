Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) is Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $5,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 171.7% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance
VYM traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.96. 2,026,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day moving average is $106.22. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.80 and a 12 month high of $115.66.
