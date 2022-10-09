Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Strengthening Families & Communities LLC

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 413.3% in the 2nd quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 384.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 63 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vectors Research Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

VGT stock opened at $312.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $351.53 and a 200 day moving average of $357.55. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $307.15 and a 52 week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

