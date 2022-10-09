Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by One Day In July LLC

One Day In July LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 189,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,874 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of One Day In July LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $14,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $74.64 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $81.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.72.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.