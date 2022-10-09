Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Marion Wealth Management

Marion Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Marion Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $427,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $23,659,000. Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 33.2% during the first quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $227,508,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.8 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $9.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $333.33. 5,168,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,243,876. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $328.12 and a fifty-two week high of $441.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $365.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $371.97.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

