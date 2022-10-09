Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Position Raised by Levy Wealth Management Group LLC

Levy Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 20.0% of Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $43,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Karlinski Andrew C purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Concorde Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $5.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $182.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,780,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,593,060. The company’s 50-day moving average is $199.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.99. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $179.28 and a twelve month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

