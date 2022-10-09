Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Stake Lowered by MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Vanguard U.S. Value Factor makes up approximately 2.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor were worth $5,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 1st quarter worth about $241,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor in the 2nd quarter worth about $250,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 856 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $90.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,450 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.44.

