Vera (VERA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $15.50 Million

Vera (VERA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 9th. Vera has a total market cap of $15.50 million and approximately $161,079.00 worth of Vera was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vera has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Vera token can currently be bought for $0.0138 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vera Profile

Vera was first traded on September 23rd, 2021. Vera’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Vera is vera.financial. Vera’s official Twitter account is @veradefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Vera is blog.vera.financial.

Vera Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vera (VERA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vera has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Vera is 0.0138054 USD and is down -6.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $74,422.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vera.financial/.”

