Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Given New $5.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $8.00 to $5.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reissued a buy rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Verastem in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Verastem Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $0.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.87 and a quick ratio of 4.87. Verastem has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

Institutional Trading of Verastem

Verastem ( NASDAQ:VSTM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Verastem had a negative return on equity of 100.92% and a negative net margin of 2,007.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Verastem will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTM. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Verastem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Verastem in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 58.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verastem

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

