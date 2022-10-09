Versor Investments LP Acquires 65,300 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 478.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,300 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in PENN Entertainment by 79.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,789,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,891,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,544,000 after purchasing an additional 498,084 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,299,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,109,000 after purchasing an additional 11,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PENN Entertainment by 20.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 902,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after purchasing an additional 150,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PENN Entertainment news, Director Saul Reibstein sold 5,086 shares of PENN Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total value of $193,420.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,233.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Down 3.8 %

PENN Entertainment stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.68. 4,744,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,660,740. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $81.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 2.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PENN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $48.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.90.

PENN Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

