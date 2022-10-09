Versor Investments LP Boosts Holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 319.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,220 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $3,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAH. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 900,240 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,077,000 after buying an additional 562,566 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,615,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $141,877,000 after buying an additional 386,395 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 13.1% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,124,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,648,000 after acquiring an additional 360,700 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 48.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,098,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,741,000 after acquiring an additional 359,363 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 27.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,459,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $128,219,000 after acquiring an additional 317,646 shares during the period. 86.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton Price Performance

BAH stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.24. The stock had a trading volume of 605,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,004. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.22. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $99.32. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

Booz Allen Hamilton ( NYSE:BAH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 53.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, Director Melody C. Barnes sold 1,806 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total value of $167,849.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,560,648.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of Booz Allen Hamilton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499. 2.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

