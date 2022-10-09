Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,814 shares during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 1.85% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,354 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,966,000 after purchasing an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 199,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 812,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.
GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of GCP stock remained flat at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
GCP Applied Technologies Profile
GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GCP Applied Technologies (GCP)
- 2 Regional Banks With Sector-Beating Price Performance
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/3-10/7
- ConAgra Brands Is A Value Pick For Income Investors
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for GCP Applied Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCP Applied Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.