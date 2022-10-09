Versor Investments LP Cuts Stock Holdings in GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (NYSE:GCP – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,366,884 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 211,814 shares during the quarter. GCP Applied Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Versor Investments LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Versor Investments LP owned 1.85% of GCP Applied Technologies worth $42,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 11.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,050,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $284,374,000 after acquiring an additional 899,354 shares during the period. Nuance Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 84.5% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 6,504,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $204,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 8.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,077,825 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $190,966,000 after purchasing an additional 463,942 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,354,000 after purchasing an additional 199,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GCP Applied Technologies by 700.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 928,215 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,387,000 after purchasing an additional 812,313 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

GCP Applied Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of GCP stock remained flat at $32.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.42. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 228.64 and a beta of 0.75. GCP Applied Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $32.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GCP Applied Technologies ( NYSE:GCP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). GCP Applied Technologies had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The company had revenue of $268.40 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. GCP Applied Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that GCP Applied Technologies Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GCP Applied Technologies in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

GCP Applied Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

GCP Applied Technologies Inc produces and sells specialty construction chemicals and specialty building materials worldwide. The company's Specialty Construction Chemicals segment offers concrete admixtures under the CONCERA, CLARENA, ADVA, CLARENA RC40, STRUX, MIRA, TYTRO, POLARSET, ECLIPSE, DARACEM, DARASET, DCI, RECOVER, WRDA, and ZYLA brands; admixtures for decorative concrete under the PIERI brand; concrete production management and control systems under the VERIFI brand; engineered concrete slab systems under the DUCTILCRETE brand; and cement additives under the OPTEVA HE, TAVERO VM, CBA, SYNCHRO, HEA2, TDA, and ESE brands.

