Versor Investments LP Has $2.61 Million Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,308 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 7.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after acquiring an additional 94,313 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Cummins by 3.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after purchasing an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.22.

Cummins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI traded down $2.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $218.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,028,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.79. Cummins Inc. has a 12 month low of $184.27 and a 12 month high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.00.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 43.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 4,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.18, for a total value of $1,120,055.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,644,149.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,001 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,774 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Articles

