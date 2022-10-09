Versor Investments LP Has $2.75 Million Stock Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 253.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,899 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $38,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Bill.com by 540.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. EDBI Pte Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BILL shares. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bill.com from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.09.

In other Bill.com news, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 5,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $825,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,100 shares in the company, valued at $615,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.15, for a total value of $1,072,662.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,628.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 195,219 shares of company stock valued at $31,235,150. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $9.78 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,029,330. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -43.02 and a beta of 2.18. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.87 and a fifty-two week high of $348.49.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 155.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

