Versor Investments LP Has $2.99 Million Stock Position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 205.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,676 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,184 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 250.0% in the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 157.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 58.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Paycom Software in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software Stock Down 4.3 %

Paycom Software stock traded down $15.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $338.40. 395,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,369. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.01 and its 200 day moving average is $321.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.82 and a 52 week high of $558.97. The company has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.11, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 23.38% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. Analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 15th that allows the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Paycom Software news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PAYC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Paycom Software in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $457.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price target on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Paycom Software to $339.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $361.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.67.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

See Also

