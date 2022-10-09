Versor Investments LP Has $3.55 Million Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 263.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 19,335 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,330,395 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,957,460,000 after acquiring an additional 223,024 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,934,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $961,421,000 after acquiring an additional 830,898 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 145.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,423,223 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $474,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,027,899 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,151,919 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $437,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,058,688 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $424,087,000 after acquiring an additional 10,353 shares during the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN LNG traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $174.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,303,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,606. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.81 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $97.85 and a one year high of $178.62.

Cheniere Energy Increases Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.07. Cheniere Energy had a positive return on equity of 30.72% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.30) earnings per share. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 165.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is currently -14.27%.

Insider Transactions at Cheniere Energy

In other news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $504,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,016 shares in the company, valued at $9,422,451.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $182.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $154.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.64.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

