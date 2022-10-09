Versor Investments LP Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Get Rating) by 792.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 225,088 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in PPL were worth $6,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in PPL by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the first quarter worth $27,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 161.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of PPL by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.45% of the company’s stock.

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PPL traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.68. 5,686,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,049,132. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.80 and a 200 day moving average of $28.52. PPL Co. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $30.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. PPL had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 6.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PPL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PPL from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Bank of America raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Seaport Res Ptn raised PPL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PPL to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPL presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,462 shares in the company, valued at $3,343,860. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph P. Bergstein, Jr. sold 20,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $627,814.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,469 shares in the company, valued at $956,972.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 27,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $828,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,343,860. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,254,851. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PPL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 429,000 electric and 333,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 538,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

Featured Stories

