Versor Investments LP Purchases Shares of 1,486,417 Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,486,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,197,000. Black Knight comprises approximately 3.7% of Versor Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Black Knight by 212.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth approximately $176,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Black Knight Price Performance

NYSE BKI traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.02. 634,956 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,638. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.60. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $52.00 and a one year high of $84.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.45 and a 200-day moving average of $66.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $394.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.89 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 15.37% and a net margin of 33.57%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Further Reading

