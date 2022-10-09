Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Now Covered by Analysts at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 12th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.83.

Viavi Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.39. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 280.20 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $12.65 and a 12-month high of $18.14.

Insider Activity

Viavi Solutions ( NASDAQ:VIAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 21,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $273,981.81. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,254.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,584 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,987 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,686 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

(Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

Further Reading

