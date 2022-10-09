Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Price Target Cut to €29.20 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from €31.00 ($31.63) to €29.20 ($29.80) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €26.70 ($27.24) to €18.90 ($19.29) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €35.00 ($35.71) to €29.00 ($29.59) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €28.70 ($29.29) to €21.00 ($21.43) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voestalpine currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $24.53.

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Voestalpine has a 52 week low of $3.22 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Voestalpine ( OTCMKTS:VLPNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. Voestalpine had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Voestalpine will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

