W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Sold by Detalus Advisors LLC

Detalus Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 88,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 24,238 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter valued at $421,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,506,000 after acquiring an additional 15,760 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. 64.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on WPC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.40.

W. P. Carey Price Performance

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.32. 1,421,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,743. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.64 and a 200 day moving average of $82.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.76 and a 52-week high of $89.63. The company has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.061 per share. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

About W. P. Carey

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.