Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Position Trimmed by Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,877 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 844 shares during the quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 16,616 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 11,467 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,223 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $682,000 after buying an additional 4,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $648,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.52. The company had a trading volume of 11,291,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,046. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.11. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.23.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

