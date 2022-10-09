Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.23.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 12 month low of $30.39 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.11. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.92, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.65.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Walgreens Boots Alliance

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.97%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,585,537,000 after buying an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,278,504 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,905,555,000 after purchasing an additional 456,282 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,124,025 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $408,481,000 after purchasing an additional 601,844 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,170,451 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $321,022,000 after purchasing an additional 323,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $371,684,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.