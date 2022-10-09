Walk Dogs (WLD) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $5,500.63

Walk Dogs (WLD) traded down 17.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 9th. Walk Dogs has a total market cap of $5,500.63 and $10,606.00 worth of Walk Dogs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Walk Dogs has traded 29.2% lower against the dollar. One Walk Dogs token can currently be purchased for $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Walk Dogs

Walk Dogs launched on June 24th, 2022. Walk Dogs’ official Twitter account is @walkdogsapp. The official message board for Walk Dogs is medium.com/@walkdogsapp. The official website for Walk Dogs is walkdogs.app.

Buying and Selling Walk Dogs

According to CryptoCompare, “Walk Dogs (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Walk Dogs has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Walk Dogs is 0.00555321 USD and is down -0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://walkdogs.app/.”

