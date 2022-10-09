Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. raised its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 128.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 121,113 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 68,059 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up 4.1% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $14,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,681,258 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,716,452,000 after buying an additional 520,788 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 15,431,684 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,297,510,000 after buying an additional 5,007,342 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,319,525 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,387,864,000 after buying an additional 608,621 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total value of $37,723,764.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock worth $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $3.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.56. 5,693,463 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,398,528. The company’s fifty day moving average is $133.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.16. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $348.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

