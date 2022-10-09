Warehouse REIT’s (WHR) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Warehouse REIT (LON:WHR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) price target on shares of Warehouse REIT in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 168.75 ($2.04).
Warehouse REIT Stock Performance
Warehouse REIT stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.39) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 145.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 153.37. Warehouse REIT has a 1-year low of GBX 101.80 ($1.23) and a 1-year high of GBX 178 ($2.15). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of £488.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.56.
Warehouse REIT Cuts Dividend
About Warehouse REIT
Warehouse REIT plc owns and manages a diversified portfolio of warehouse real estate assets in UK urban areas. This is a compelling market. The structural rise in e-commerce and investment in 'last-mile' delivery contribute to high tenant demand, while limited vacant space and our active asset management lead to growing rents.
