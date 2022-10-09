Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B) Declares $2.20 Quarterly Dividend

Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Sunday, October 9th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 2.20 per share by the construction company on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO.B stock remained flat at $271.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco has a fifty-two week low of $139.00 and a fifty-two week high of $242.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.86 and its 200-day moving average is $272.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO.B – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The construction company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter. Watsco had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 25.27%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

