WealthTrust Axiom LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OIG – Get Rating) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,666 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Orbital Infrastructure Group were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Orbital Infrastructure Group by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 581,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 54,198 shares during the period. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 333,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Orbital Infrastructure Group by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 21,078 shares during the period. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OIG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. 717,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,664. Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average of $0.93.

Orbital Infrastructure Group ( NASDAQ:OIG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter. Orbital Infrastructure Group had a negative return on equity of 75.56% and a negative net margin of 43.84%. The business had revenue of $93.91 million for the quarter.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price target on Orbital Infrastructure Group from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Orbital Infrastructure Group, Inc provides engineering, design, construction, and maintenance services to customers in the electric power, telecommunications, and renewable industries. It designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as offers emergency restoration services; and provides drilled shaft foundation construction services to the electric transmission and substation, industrial, telecommunication, and disaster restoration market sectors.

