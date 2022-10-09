WealthTrust Axiom LLC Cuts Stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 20,411 shares during the quarter. Iron Mountain comprises about 2.5% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Iron Mountain worth $7,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IRM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,998,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,203,489,000 after acquiring an additional 127,479 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,622,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,026,000 after acquiring an additional 261,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after acquiring an additional 103,470 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Iron Mountain by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,818,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,541,000 after acquiring an additional 449,724 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,254,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,492,000 after purchasing an additional 154,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRM has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $63.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 20th.

Insider Activity

Iron Mountain Price Performance

In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.50, for a total transaction of $53,437.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,495,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg W. Mcintosh sold 5,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $307,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,355 shares in the company, valued at $336,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,684 shares of company stock worth $967,361. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.65. 1,861,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,255,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.48. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 196.03%.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

