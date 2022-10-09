WealthTrust Axiom LLC Raises Holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 71.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Clovis Oncology were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Clovis Oncology by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 4,473,967 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 476,141 shares during the period. Eversept Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sassicaia Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLVS traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 942,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a 200 day moving average of $1.52. Clovis Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.58 and a twelve month high of $4.76.

Clovis Oncology ( NASDAQ:CLVS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.09). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

