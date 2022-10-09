WealthTrust Axiom LLC Reduces Position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 27,000 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in CSI Compressco were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its position in shares of CSI Compressco by 241.2% during the first quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 760,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 537,555 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in CSI Compressco by 105.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $3,458,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Augustine Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CSI Compressco in the first quarter worth about $140,000. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CCLP traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.33. The stock had a trading volume of 18,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,409. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.32. CSI Compressco LP has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $1.85.

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -7.02%.

CSI Compressco LP provides contract services for natural gas compression and treating in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Egypt, and internationally. The company offers natural gas compression services through low-, medium-, and high-horsepower compressor packages for oil and natural gas production, gathering, artificial lift, transmission, processing, and storage.

