WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 14,126 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 45,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,126 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises 1.3% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $3,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at $42,000. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTR. Citigroup upped their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Nutrien from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $135.00 price objective on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on Nutrien from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.75.

Nutrien Trading Down 2.0 %

Nutrien stock traded down $1.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,409,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,322,231. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12 month low of $65.84 and a 12 month high of $117.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.90 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $14.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 28.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 16.32 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 16.18%.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Featured Stories

