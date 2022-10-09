WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 2,200 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC cut its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 91,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Howmet Aerospace comprises about 1.0% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 297.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HWM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace Price Performance

HWM traded down $0.66 on Friday, reaching $32.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,232,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,767,018. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.40 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.58.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This is a boost from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

See Also

