WealthTrust Axiom LLC Sells 4,400 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

WealthTrust Axiom LLC lowered its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Scorpio Tankers worth $1,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,882 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,847 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Scorpio Tankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 290,576 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $10.50 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Stock Performance

Shares of STNG traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $42.15. 1,368,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,507. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.02 and a 52 week high of $46.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.97.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.25. Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 191.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.49%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

