Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $1,566,470,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 73.9% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 53,857,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,609,929,000 after buying an additional 22,890,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1,478.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,390,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $406,609,000 after buying an additional 7,859,100 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $345,861,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5,232.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,211,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,619,000 after buying an additional 3,151,066 shares in the last quarter. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

Shares of WFC traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.79. 17,186,699 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,119,274. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average is $43.73. The stock has a market cap of $158.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $36.54 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.32.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

