Wells Fargo & Company Trims International Paper (NYSE:IP) Target Price to $35.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp lowered their price target on International Paper from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on International Paper from $48.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Paper from a hold rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup lowered International Paper from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on International Paper from $51.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Paper presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.44.

Shares of IP stock opened at $31.56 on Thursday. International Paper has a 12 month low of $31.13 and a 12 month high of $56.57. The stock has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.35.

International Paper ( NYSE:IP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.60%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Paper will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. International Paper’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, major shareholder Paper Co /New/ International sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowa LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 10,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in International Paper by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,815,000 after purchasing an additional 37,917 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in International Paper by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,596 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984 shares during the period. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Paper Company operates as a packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through two segments: Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

