Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC Purchases 476 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC boosted its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,683 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.6% of Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 6,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,753,000. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 88,905 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $16,258,000 after acquiring an additional 41,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on QCOM shares. Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. DZ Bank downgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.29.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Price Performance

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,745 shares of company stock worth $916,754 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.91. 8,618,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,007,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.83. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $112.92 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

About QUALCOMM

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.