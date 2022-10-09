Wizardia Price Hits $0.0070 on Top Exchanges (WZRD)

Wizardia (WZRD) traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. Wizardia has a total market capitalization of $54,216.46 and approximately $119,369.00 worth of Wizardia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Wizardia has traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar. One Wizardia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Wizardia

Wizardia was first traded on March 24th, 2022. Wizardia’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,740,000 tokens. The official message board for Wizardia is medium.com/@wizardia. Wizardia’s official website is wizardia.io. The Reddit community for Wizardia is https://reddit.com/r/Wizardia. Wizardia’s official Twitter account is @playwizardia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wizardia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wizardia (WZRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wizardia has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wizardia is 0.00680183 USD and is up 6.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $120,163.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://wizardia.io/.”

