World Cup Token Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $11,184.71 (WCT)

World Cup Token (WCT) traded 16.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. World Cup Token has a market capitalization of $11,184.71 and $24,986.00 worth of World Cup Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World Cup Token token can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, World Cup Token has traded 85% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003272 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010258 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

World Cup Token Profile

World Cup Token was first traded on July 21st, 2022. World Cup Token’s total supply is 768,135,229 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,257,767 tokens. World Cup Token’s official Twitter account is @worldcuptokenn. World Cup Token’s official website is worldcuptokenbsc.org.

World Cup Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Cup Token (WCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World Cup Token has a current supply of 768,135,229 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of World Cup Token is 0.00006506 USD and is down -3.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $148.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcuptokenbsc.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Cup Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Cup Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase World Cup Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

