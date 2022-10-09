World of Cryptia (CRYPT) Price Tops $0.0004

World of Cryptia (CRYPT) traded down 30% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 9th. Over the last seven days, World of Cryptia has traded 18.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. World of Cryptia has a total market cap of $8,308.92 and approximately $45,544.00 worth of World of Cryptia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One World of Cryptia token can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

World of Cryptia Profile

CRYPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 7th, 2021. World of Cryptia’s official Twitter account is @cryptiaofficial. The Reddit community for World of Cryptia is https://reddit.com/r/worldofcryptia. The official website for World of Cryptia is cryptia.io.

Buying and Selling World of Cryptia

According to CryptoCompare, “World of Cryptia (CRYPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. World of Cryptia has a current supply of 0. The last known price of World of Cryptia is 0.00039016 USD and is down -8.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,035.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cryptia.io/.”

