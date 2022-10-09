Wrapped Centrifuge Self Reported Market Cap Hits $29.58 Million (WCFG)

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 9th. In the last week, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge token can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00001403 BTC on exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $29.58 million and approximately $589,841.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003245 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010241 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Token Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge’s launch date was June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 tokens. The official message board for Wrapped Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Wrapped Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wrapped Centrifuge Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Centrifuge is 0.26912194 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $410,804.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

