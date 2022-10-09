Xrpalike Gene One Day Volume Reaches $11,729.00 (XAG)

Xrpalike Gene (XAG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Xrpalike Gene coin can now be purchased for about $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Xrpalike Gene has traded up 4.3% against the dollar. Xrpalike Gene has a total market cap of $5.41 million and approximately $11,729.00 worth of Xrpalike Gene was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010870 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000080 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069177 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10575480 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010248 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Xrpalike Gene

Xrpalike Gene launched on July 5th, 2019. Xrpalike Gene’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,271,679,831 coins. Xrpalike Gene’s official Twitter account is @xrpalike and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Xrpalike Gene is xrpgen.com. The Reddit community for Xrpalike Gene is https://reddit.com/r/none.

Xrpalike Gene Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Xrpalike Gene (XAG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Xrpalike Gene has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Xrpalike Gene is 0.00412769 USD and is up 27.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xrpgen.com/.”

