YIN Finance (YIN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $201,959.64

YIN Finance (YIN) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One YIN Finance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0566 or 0.00000292 BTC on popular exchanges. YIN Finance has a total market cap of $201,959.64 and $612,956.00 worth of YIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, YIN Finance has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About YIN Finance

YIN Finance launched on August 19th, 2021. YIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,565,576 tokens. YIN Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@yinfinance. YIN Finance’s official Twitter account is @yinfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. YIN Finance’s official website is yin.finance.

YIN Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YIN Finance (YIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. YIN Finance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YIN Finance is 0.05588607 USD and is down -10.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $194,161.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yin.finance.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YIN Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy YIN Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

