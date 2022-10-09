YodeSwap (YODE) 1-Day Volume Tops $15,147.00

YodeSwap (YODE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 9th. In the last week, YodeSwap has traded 52.5% lower against the dollar. YodeSwap has a market capitalization of $30,302.95 and $15,147.00 worth of YodeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YodeSwap token can currently be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get YodeSwap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003234 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000657 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010852 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010220 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

YodeSwap Profile

YodeSwap’s launch date was August 18th, 2022. YodeSwap’s total supply is 32,000 tokens. YodeSwap’s official Twitter account is @yodeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YodeSwap is yodeswap.dog.

YodeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YodeSwap (YODE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Dogechain platform. YodeSwap has a current supply of 32,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YodeSwap is 0.95788532 USD and is down -6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $164,035.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yodeswap.dog/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YodeSwap directly using U.S. dollars.

