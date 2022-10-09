ZenithFinance (ZNT) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last Week

ZenithFinance (ZNT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. During the last seven days, ZenithFinance has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. ZenithFinance has a market cap of $259,523.99 and $256,850.00 worth of ZenithFinance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZenithFinance token can currently be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000268 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZenithFinance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003238 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009804 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

ZenithFinance Profile

ZenithFinance was first traded on January 3rd, 2022. ZenithFinance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. ZenithFinance’s official Twitter account is @zenith_lending. ZenithFinance’s official website is www.zenith.finance.

ZenithFinance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZenithFinance (ZNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Cube network platform. ZenithFinance has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZenithFinance is 0.05160833 USD and is down -0.77 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $123,980.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zenith.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZenithFinance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZenithFinance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZenithFinance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZenithFinance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZenithFinance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.