ZilStream One Day Trading Volume Hits $43,051.00 (STREAM)

ZilStream (STREAM) traded down 24.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 9th. During the last week, ZilStream has traded 50.6% higher against the US dollar. ZilStream has a total market cap of $113,646.42 and approximately $43,051.00 worth of ZilStream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZilStream token can now be bought for $0.0113 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002960 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000060 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 44.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 142.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

ZilStream Profile

ZilStream (STREAM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 7th, 2021. ZilStream’s official Twitter account is @zilstream and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZilStream’s official website is zilstream.com.

ZilStream Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZilStream (STREAM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Zilliqa platform. ZilStream has a current supply of 0. The last known price of ZilStream is 0.01081591 USD and is up 2.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $19.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zilstream.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZilStream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZilStream should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZilStream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

