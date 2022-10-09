Zodium (ZODI) Trading 2.2% Higher This Week

Zodium (ZODI) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 9th. One Zodium token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zodium has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. Zodium has a market capitalization of $5,029.59 and $50,974.00 worth of Zodium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010855 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000081 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068915 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10531549 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010251 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Zodium

Zodium’s genesis date was November 29th, 2021. Zodium’s total supply is 888,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,500,000 tokens. Zodium’s official Twitter account is @zodium and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zodium’s official message board is medium.com/@zodium. The official website for Zodium is www.zodium.io.

Buying and Selling Zodium

According to CryptoCompare, “Zodium (ZODI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Zodium has a current supply of 888,888,888 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zodium is 0.00201484 USD and is down -4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $102,863.34 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zodium.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zodium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zodium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zodium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

