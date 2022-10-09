ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $68.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.89.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on ZoomInfo Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on ZoomInfo Technologies from $71.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $44.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.91 billion, a PE ratio of 164.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.32. ZoomInfo Technologies has a one year low of $30.31 and a one year high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $267.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.45 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,928,604.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 5,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total transaction of $218,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,142,531 shares in the company, valued at $49,928,604.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 14,852 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $668,637.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,656,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,366,310.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 609,460 shares of company stock worth $29,118,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZI. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

